Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 722,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,422. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after buying an additional 693,922 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,555,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 276,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.