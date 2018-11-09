VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Holdings Lifted by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4,669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,834 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,465,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $45.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

