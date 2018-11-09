Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Reduced by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,850,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,876 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,922,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,003,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

