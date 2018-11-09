Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,286 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

