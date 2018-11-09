Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Position Lowered by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $90.93.

