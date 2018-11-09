Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 222,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/vanguard-mortgage-backed-securities-etf-vmbs-shares-bought-by-merriman-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.