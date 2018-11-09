Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 75,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $825,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $172.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $190.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

