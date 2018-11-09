Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Position Lowered by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $50.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus-position-lowered-by-summit-asset-management-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.