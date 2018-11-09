Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $103,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 395,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $143.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-holdings-boosted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.