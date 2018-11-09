Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Lessened by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 136.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,883,000 after purchasing an additional 268,684 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.79 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

