Vela Technologies (VELA) Trading Down 22.8%

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) traded down 22.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 4,021,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

