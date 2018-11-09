Venator Materials (VNTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.22

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 26581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $721.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 48,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 88,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/venator-materials-vntr-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-6-22.html.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.