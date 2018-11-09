Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 5,960.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ventas by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ventas by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

