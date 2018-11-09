Veracyte (VCYT) and Guardant Health (GH) Head to Head Contrast

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $71.95 million 8.16 -$31.00 million ($0.91) -15.91 Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guardant Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Veracyte shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -33.00% -65.73% -33.89% Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veracyte and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Veracyte currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Guardant Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Veracyte.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Veracyte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The company's products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte, Inc. sells its products through product specialists, institutional managers, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has research collaboration agreement with Loxo Oncology to develop medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

