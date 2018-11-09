Verastem (VSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,325. The company has a market capitalization of $374.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

In related news, CEO Robert Forrester bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420 over the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verastem stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Verastem worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

