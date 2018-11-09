Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.87% of Verisign worth $169,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $160.13 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

