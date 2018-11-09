Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $34.93 or 0.00545872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $71.14 million and $1.13 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00148849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00249198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.02 or 0.10267539 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

