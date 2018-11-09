VersaBank (VB) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.75

VersaBank (TSE:VB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 22454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.660000049345798 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 4.68%.

In other news, Director Patrick George acquired 111,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,240.00. Also, Director David Roy Taylor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 168,886 shares of company stock worth $1,161,752.

VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

