Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) EVP David Altshuler Sells 2,125 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,890,237.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Altshuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total value of $715,902.26.

On Monday, October 1st, David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90.

On Tuesday, August 28th, David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.74. 826,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

