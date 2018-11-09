Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Galane Gold (GG) Stock Price

Media stories about Galane Gold (CVE:GG) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Galane Gold earned a media sentiment score of 3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Galane Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,819. Galane Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.99 million for the quarter.

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

