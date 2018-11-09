Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.73

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00011460 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $16.97 million and $594,132.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00812853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,103,537 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, OOOBTC, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

