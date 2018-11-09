Vicor Corp (VICR) Director Barry Kelleher Sells 727 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Barry Kelleher sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $29,298.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at $120,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Kelleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Barry Kelleher sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $395,700.00.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.17. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 25,452.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vicor by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 103.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

