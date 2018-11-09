Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $48,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.52.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,276.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/victory-capital-management-inc-increases-stake-in-cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf.html.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.