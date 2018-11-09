Viewray (VRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.84% and a negative return on equity of 353.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Viewray updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 7,094,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.33. Viewray has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 185,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,850,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viewray by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

