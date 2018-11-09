Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 7,682,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,555,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after buying an additional 19,451,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after buying an additional 5,294,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,978.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,017,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after buying an additional 4,894,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,847,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 6,382,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 2,468,257 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

