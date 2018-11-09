Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 76,100 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,067,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,688,000 after buying an additional 2,035,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 840,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 665,975 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 521.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 284,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 238,452 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $172,281.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,062.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock valued at $488,443. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $49.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-acquires-76100-shares-of-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh.html.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.