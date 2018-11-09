Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

