Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 24,000 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 358.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 41.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 27.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Humana to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

NYSE:HUM opened at $339.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

