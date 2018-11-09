Virtu Financial (VIRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.95. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 43.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 57.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

