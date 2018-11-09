Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 27.62 and a quick ratio of 27.62. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts-position-increased-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.