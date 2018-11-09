Vista Group International Ltd (VGL) Insider Kirk Senior Sells 250,000 Shares

Vista Group International Ltd (ASX:VGL) insider Kirk Senior sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.66), for a total transaction of A$937,500.00 ($664,893.62).

Shares of ASX:VGL traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.55 ($2.52). 1,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

About Vista Group International

Vista Group International Limited engages in the development, sale, and support of software solutions to the film industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cinema, Movio, Additional Group Companies, and Early Stage Investments. It offers Vista Cinema, a cinema management software for cinema exhibitors in the large circuit market; Veezi, a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) cinema management software for cinema exhibitors in the small circuit market; and MovieTeam, a cloud-based application for cinema staff scheduling.

