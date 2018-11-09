Vital Therapies (VTL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.35. Vital Therapies shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 4463347 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTL shares. Raymond James cut Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair cut Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.52.

In other Vital Therapies news, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $4,097,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929,271 shares of company stock worth $4,292,912. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Therapies in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vital Therapies in the second quarter valued at $183,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vital Therapies by 50.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Therapies in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vital Therapies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

