Vivint Solar (VSLR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

VSLR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 796,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.38.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $69,711.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 245,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,720.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $36,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,819 shares of company stock valued at $977,486. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 217.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vivint Solar by 54.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

