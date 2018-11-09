VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Given $5.30 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VOXX International an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOXX International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

VOXX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 27,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $124.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 0.26. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VOXX International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,788,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 155,216 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 116,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $528,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

