Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,274. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wagner Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/wagner-wealth-management-llc-trims-position-in-ark-innovation-etf-arkk.html.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.