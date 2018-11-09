Wajax (WJX) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$28.50 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$23.03 on Wednesday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$20.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.17.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.73 million during the quarter.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

