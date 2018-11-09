Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Raised by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 179,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

