Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,182,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 781,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $74,314,129.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,992,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $326,691,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.16.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

