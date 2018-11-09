Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

