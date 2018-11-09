WandX Price Reaches $0.0805 on Top Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $985,188.00 and $3,605.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX token can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, WandX has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00149412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00249784 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.07 or 0.10293693 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WandX

WandX’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

