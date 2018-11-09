Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $265,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

