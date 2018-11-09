Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

WTS stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $321,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,653 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $201,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 184,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 550,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

