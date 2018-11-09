WaykiChain Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and $3.69 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Rfinex, QBTC and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00250928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.12 or 0.10198362 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,887,223 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Rfinex, ChaoEX, Hotbit, DragonEX, ABCC, QBTC, BCEX, IDAX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

