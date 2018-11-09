WD-40 (WDFC) Stake Lessened by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. WD-40 accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 172.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $332,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $354,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,047,262. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WD-40 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

