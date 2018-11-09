WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/wealthtrust-axiom-llc-grows-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.