Wedbush Analysts Give Booking (BKNG) a $2,500.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2018 earnings at $19.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $107.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,155.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $33.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,944.30. 11,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.18 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after buying an additional 181,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booking by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,218,000 after buying an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 679,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,458,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,562,000 after buying an additional 119,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

