Wedbush Cuts bluebird bio (BLUE) Price Target to $166.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $204.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($10.74) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($11.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $132.42 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,367 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,517,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,933,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 794,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after buying an additional 233,175 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 516,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 41.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,623,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

