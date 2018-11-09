Wedbush Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE SEAS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 76.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

