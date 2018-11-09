Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $1.46 Million in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the second quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 70.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the second quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Park Electrochemical stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Park Electrochemical Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

