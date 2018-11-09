Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 10,166 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $169,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $253,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,023.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $439,200. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

